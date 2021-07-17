Western Europe floods: 160 dead and hundreds still missing

Around 160 people have died in floods that have devastated western Europe following record rainfall that has been blamed on climate change.

Hundreds remain missing as rescue workers are urgently mobilised to find survivors, with homes collapsed and streets submerged in water.

Germany has borne the brunt of the deluge, with at least 133 dead, but Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have also been battered by the storms.

In Germany, where the military has been called in to support rescue efforts, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is to visit some of the affected areas.

Whole places are scarred by the disaster,” Mr Steinmeier said ahead of the trip. “Many people have lost what they have built all their lives.”

Erftstadt, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, was one of the hardest hit areas.

“We have to assume we will find further victims,” said Carolin Weitzel, mayor of Erftstadt, where a landslide was triggered by the floods.

While waters are beginning to recede across many of the affected areas, residents are returning to scenes of devastation.

In Schuld, a town in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, baker Cornelia Schloesser returned to survey the damage after her family’s century-old business was destroyed.

“Within minutes, a wave was in the house. It's all been a nightmare for 48 hours, we're going around in circles here but we can't do anything,” she told AFP.

A burst dam in North Rhine-Westphalia forced an emergency evacuation of some 700 local residents in the village of Ophoven, on the border with the Netherlands,

Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, said it was a “catastrophe of historic dimensions".

“The floods have literally pulled the ground from beneath many people's feet. They lost their houses, farms or businesses.”

In affected areas, firefighters, local officials and soldiers, some driving tanks, have begun the colossal work of clearing the piles of debris clogging the streets.

Rescue efforts have been complicated by disruption to communication networks, with gas, electricity and telephone services severely hampered.

“The task is immense,” said Tim Kurzbach, mayor of Solingen, a city in the south of the Ruhr area.

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander de Croo is visiting areas affected by the “unprecedented” flooding in his country, where at least 24 people have died. He has declared Tuesday a day of official mourning.

Questions are now being asked over how the devastating weather happened.

Mr Steinmeier called for a more “determined” battle against climate change.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said global warming had “without a doubt” been a factor.

“I don't want to make hasty declarations,” he said. “But something is really happening, let's be clear.”

To stop any future flood disasters, “the first thing to do, and fortunately we are doing it in the Netherlands, is to give space to rivers”, Mr Rutte said.

After major flooding in 1993 and early 1995, when 250,000 people and one million animals had to be evacuated, the Netherlands reshaped areas around the rivers.

More than two billion euros ($2.4bn) was invested to widen riverbanks, with the project completed in 2019.

“We see that neighbouring countries are saying 'we must learn still more from the Dutch to deal with the fact that there will be more water in coming years'," said Mr Rutte.

But he added that his country would have to “learn lessons” and ask “what more can we do?”

The floods have put climate change at the centre of the campaign to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of the September elections.

Armin Laschet from Ms Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and the front-runner to succeed the veteran chancellor, described “a disaster of historic proportions".

