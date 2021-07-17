UAE leaders offer condolences to Germany after floods kill more than 150

The flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands. (MIKE VERSTEEGH/SQ VISION/via REUTERS)

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, has sent messages of condolences to German leaders after severe flooding led to the death of more than 150 people.

Sheikh Khalifa sent the note to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Angela Merkel, the German chancellor.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent messages of sympathy and concern.

More than 150 people have died and hundreds are missing after major flooding swamped parts of western Europe.

The hardest hit areas were in western Germany, where most of the deaths were reported.

Around 1,000 German soldiers were deployed to help with rescue operations and rubble-clearing.

Streets and houses were under water, cars overturned and trees uprooted, while some districts were cut off by landslides.

The floods disrupted rail, road and river transport in Germany's most populous region.

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.