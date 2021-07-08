French military hopes the laser beam generators will be operational by 2024.

France have used a laser-powered canon to destroy a drone.

On Wednesday, the French military tested technology that will be used to protect major events, including the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The government also hopes to use it to defend military bases and nuclear plants against low-flying drones that are able to avoid radar detection.

“We aim to have a fully operational system in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics,” said a French military spokesperson.

The prototype technology, developed by local start-up Cilas and backed by public money, can detect lightweight commercial drones from up to 3km and destroy them within 1km. It has been named Helma-P.

“We need to adapt to a constantly changing threat and the increasing ability of drones to escape jamming devices or conventional missile shields,” said the spokesperson.

The test was carried out in south-west France near the Atlantic coast, and was the first time such a technology was used in Europe. Israel and the US are also developing similar weapons.

A drone destroyed by the Helma-P laser.

Helma-P has destroyed drones moving above 50km/h and “in difficult target tracking conditions,” Cilas said.

The French defence ministry said the laser ray is one million times more powerful than that used by QR code readers.

It has also launched tenders for the development of a magnetic-wave canon and interceptor drones to protect against drones.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

