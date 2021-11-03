Prince Charles meets Leonardo DiCaprio and Stella McCartney at Cop26 event

The UK's Prince Charles met royalty of the Hollywood hue on Wednesday at Cop26 when he spoke with Leonardo DiCaprio at a Stella McCartney sustainable fashion event.

Their conflab came after both were given separate guided tours by the designer of her innovative sustainable garments and accessories, called the “Future of Fashion".

Ms McCartney said the Titanic star appeared “gobsmacked” more designers were not “joining forces” with her push for sustainability and ditching leather for eco-friendly materials.

Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance at Cop26 caused a buzz around the UN climate conference in Glasgow when rumours surfaced on Tuesday that he was attending, and the actor was finally spotted.

The actor is a climate change campaigner and has worked on a number of documentaries about animal poaching and the environment.

In 2016, he was an executive producer on The Ivory Game, which examined the ivory trade.

Oscar-winning director Fisher Stevens also filmed DiCaprio as he travelled around the world to see the effects of global warming for the 2016 feature Before The Flood.

He was appointed a United Nations representative on climate change in 2014.

In Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery on Wednesday, a masked DiCaprio looked at Ms McCartney's luxury handbags made from vegan, lab-grown mushroom leather, and futuristic vegan football boots the designer created in collaboration with Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Adidas.

He left the main hall where the exhibition was staged before Prince Charles arrived and, after viewing the items the royal was introduced to the film star in a quiet area of the gallery.

Stella McCartney shows Prince Charles her sustainable wares. Reuters

The trio spoke together for about 10 minutes before Charles left and the designer joined a live discussion with industry experts about stopping the use of animal leather and fur.

Before taking her seat on stage, the designer said Charles found her exhibition “enlightening and inspiring.”

“I want to highlight my industry and call it out, we're one of the most harmful industries in the world to the environment and what I'm doing here is trying to provide sustainable solutions and technologies and a better way of doing things,” she said.