Police at Cop26 seize inflatable 'Loch Ness Debt Monster'

Police in Scotland have seized an inflatable Loch Ness monster that anti-poverty campaigners had planned to float down a Glasgow river as Cop26 took place.

Jubilee Debt Campaign said the "Loch Ness Debt Monster" represented the growing threat of climate-debt burdens for low-income countries.

“The debt crisis facing lower-income countries has been excluded from debate at Cop26 and now police have prevented the Loch Ness Debt Monster from highlighting this fundamental issue,” said Eva Watkinson of the Jubilee Debt Campaign.

“Lower-income countries’ unsustainable debt is preventing them from fighting the climate crisis. And when climate disasters hit, countries are pushed into further debt to pay for reconstruction.

“Rich, polluting countries created the climate crisis and should take responsibility by cancelling the debts of countries that need it and ensuring climate finance is given in grants, not more loans.”

On Wednesday campaigners held signs that read “drop the debt monster” and “climate justice now” as finance ministers met in Glasgow.

“Officers seized a large inflatable due to be launched on the River Clyde as it breached the maritime restrictions in place to maintain public safety and security close to the Cop26 venue,” said police.

Chris Sinckler, of the Caribbean Policy Development Centre, said: “At Cop26, developed countries must accept the moral responsibility to act now to halt this looming disaster by meeting emissions targets and agreeing a comprehensive debt relief and climate finance package for small-island developing states, that scales up their capacity to adapt and mitigate the climate crisis while providing the fiscal space that allows for needed investments in health, education and social welfare.”

A series of protests have already taken place during Cop26, which began on Sunday, but demonstrations expected to escalate at the weekend.

As many as 100,000 people are expected to descend on Glasgow for a variety of protests.

Some 50,000 people will march through the city on Saturday as part of a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice, with similar rallies planned across the UK. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg will take part in a youth-led walk on Friday, with 8,000 people set to take part.

Road closures, traffic disruption, security concerns and long waits for delegates trying to gain entry have marked the first few days of the climate conference.