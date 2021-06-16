China and Russia reveal roadmap for the International Lunar Research Station

An enormous research station that would be built on the Moon by Russia and China will feature “hopping robots”, “intelligent mini-rovers” and modules for scientific exploration.

Chinese and Russian space officials revealed plans to build the International Lunar Research Station at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg on Wednesday.

The proposal involves sending several Chinese and Russian missions to the Moon in a 15-year period, from 2021 to 2036.

Officials said international partners would be required to make the project more cost-effective and boost the speed of research.

“This roadmap was formulated based on the multiple exchanges and discussions between Chinese and Russian engineering groups. It includes the definitions, functions, compositions and development path for the ILRS,” said Yanhua Wu, vice administrator at the China National Space Administration.

“The station refers to very complex experimental research facilities to be constructed with the possible attraction of other countries, international organisations and partners. On the surface, or in the orbit of the Moon, there are designs for multiple multipurpose scientific research activities.”

Facilities and timeline

The Long March-5 Y5 rocket, carrying the Chang'e-5 lunar probe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center, in Wenchang, Hainan province, China November 24, 2020. File photo / Reuters A December 1 image of the moon surface taken by the panoramic camera aboard the lander-ascender combination of the Chang'e-5 spacecraft after landing on the moon. China National Space Administration (CNSA) / AFP A Chinese national flag unfurled from the Chang'e-5 lunar probe taken on December 4. China National Space Administration / AFP An illustration (top) and a photo (bottom) of ascender of China's Chang'e-5 probe completing rendezvous and docking with the orbiter-returner combination. China National Space Administration / EPA China's Chang'e-5 spacecraft collects lunar samples on the moon. China National Space Administration / Reuters The orbiter-returner combination of China's Chang'e-5 probe approaching the ascender. China National Space Administration / EPA The ascender stage of the Chang'e-5 spacecraft lifting off from the lunar surface. China National Space Administration / EPA This graphic simulation image provided by China National Space Administration shows the orbiter and returner combination of China's Chang'e-5 probe after its separation from the ascender. China National Space Administration / AP A simulated image of the ascender of Chang'e-5 spacecraft blasting off from the lunar surface at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center (BACC) in Beijing on December 3, 2020. China National Space Administration / AP Technical personnel monitoring the process during the Chang'e-5 lunar probe landing on the moon at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre in Beijing. AFP Technical personnel work at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center (BACC) in Beijing. Xinhua via AP A photo from 2012 showing Chinese astronauts from Liu Yang, Jing Haipeng and Liu Wang as they wave before a giant portrait of China's first astronaut Yang Liwei, as they depart for the Shenzhou 9 spacecraft rocket launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, China. File photo / AP Photo. A 2018 image of the Chang'e 4 lunar probe launching from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Xinhua / AP Photo

Five facilities and nine modules are planned for the station, which would support long and short missions to the Moon’s surface and orbit.

The facilities include a CisLunar Transportation Facility to support round-trip transfer between Earth and the Moon, lunar orbiting, soft landing, take-off on lunar surface and re-entry to Earth.

A long-term support facility on the surface would include a command centre, energy and supply modules, and thermal management.

The Lunar Transportation and Operation Facility will help modules to move – or hop – on the surface, and support excavation or sampling.

The other two facilities are the Lunar Scientific Facility, which will enable in-orbit and surface experiments, as well as the Ground Support and Application Facility.

Designs also include a “hopping robot” and smart mini-rovers that would move around the surface of the Moon.

The plan is to launch six missions by 2025 during phase one of the station’s construction.

“We would like to co-operate with Russia by launching China’s CE-4, CE-6, CE-7 missions, as well as the Russian Luna-25, Luna-26, and Luna-27 missions,” Mr Wu said.

“Phase two is the construction phase. We have two sub-stages. Stage one refers to the period between 2026 to 2030 and we have two missions planned during this period, which are the Chinese CE-8 and Luna-28.

Stage two of the second phase involves completing the in-orbit and lunar surface facilities for energy, communication and transport.

Phase three will take place after 2036, when the ILRS has been mostly completed and humans can carry out research and exploration.

The need for a global effort

The logo of China's new space station. China has ambitious plans for space exploration, and the Moon. AFP

Sergey Saveliev, deputy director-general for international co-operation at Roscosmos, said it was important to have international partners.

Since the collaboration between Russia and China on the ILRS was announced in April, both countries have called on other nations to join the project.

“Both Russia and China are actively offering the idea of co-operation, and offering an option to participate in the ILRS project,” Dr Saveliev said.

“This option is offered to leading space agencies and high-profile organisations working in space.”

The European Space Agency is already involved, and interest has been shown by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

An official invitation letter would soon be sent out to countries that had considered taking part.

During the presentation, Chinese officials outlined ways in which other agencies could become involved, including collaboration in engineering, testing, launching and assembly.

US space agency Nasa is building its own research station to orbit the Moon, called the Lunar Gateway. As part of that programme, an uncrewed mission to the Moon, Artemis 1, is planned for this year, and a crewed mission by 2024.

By a US law, Nasa is prohibited from engagement with Chinese-affiliated organisations to protect American companies from espionage. But Beijing has emerged as a space power using its own technology.

It has landed a mission on the Moon, brought back lunar samples, sent an orbiter around Mars and has landed on the surface.

On June 17, three Chinese astronauts are launching into space for a mission to the Tianhe core module of the Chinese space station.

The roadmap for the ILRS has been made available online by the Chinese space agency.

In pictures: the seasonal ‘pink’ Moon as viewed from Earth