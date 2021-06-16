China and Russia reveal roadmap for the International Lunar Research Station

The 15-year plans involve Moon missions to create a research base equipped to support long and short stays on the surface

An enormous research station that would be built on the Moon by Russia and China will feature “hopping robots”, “intelligent mini-rovers” and modules for scientific exploration.

Chinese and Russian space officials revealed plans to build the International Lunar Research Station at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg on Wednesday.

The proposal involves sending several Chinese and Russian missions to the Moon in a 15-year period, from 2021 to 2036.

Officials said international partners would be required to make the project more cost-effective and boost the speed of research.

“This roadmap was formulated based on the multiple exchanges and discussions between Chinese and Russian engineering groups. It includes the definitions, functions, compositions and development path for the ILRS,” said Yanhua Wu, vice administrator at the China National Space Administration.

“The station refers to very complex experimental research facilities to be constructed with the possible attraction of other countries, international organisations and partners. On the surface, or in the orbit of the Moon, there are designs for multiple multipurpose scientific research activities.”

Facilities and timeline

Five facilities and nine modules are planned for the station, which would support long and short missions to the Moon’s surface and orbit.

The facilities include a CisLunar Transportation Facility to support round-trip transfer between Earth and the Moon, lunar orbiting, soft landing, take-off on lunar surface and re-entry to Earth.

A long-term support facility on the surface would include a command centre, energy and supply modules, and thermal management.

The Lunar Transportation and Operation Facility will help modules to move – or hop – on the surface, and support excavation or sampling.

The other two facilities are the Lunar Scientific Facility, which will enable in-orbit and surface experiments, as well as the Ground Support and Application Facility.

Designs also include a “hopping robot” and smart mini-rovers that would move around the surface of the Moon.

The plan is to launch six missions by 2025 during phase one of the station’s construction.

“We would like to co-operate with Russia by launching China’s CE-4, CE-6, CE-7 missions, as well as the Russian Luna-25, Luna-26, and Luna-27 missions,” Mr Wu said.

“Phase two is the construction phase. We have two sub-stages. Stage one refers to the period between 2026 to 2030 and we have two missions planned during this period, which are the Chinese CE-8 and Luna-28.

Stage two of the second phase involves completing the in-orbit and lunar surface facilities for energy, communication and transport.

Phase three will take place after 2036, when the ILRS has been mostly completed and humans can carry out research and exploration.

The need for a global effort

The logo of China's new space station. China has ambitious plans for space exploration, and the Moon. AFP / GREG BAKER
The logo of China's new space station. China has ambitious plans for space exploration, and the Moon. AFP

Sergey Saveliev, deputy director-general for international co-operation at Roscosmos, said it was important to have international partners.

Since the collaboration between Russia and China on the ILRS was announced in April, both countries have called on other nations to join the project.

“Both Russia and China are actively offering the idea of co-operation, and offering an option to participate in the ILRS project,” Dr Saveliev said.

“This option is offered to leading space agencies and high-profile organisations working in space.”

The European Space Agency is already involved, and interest has been shown by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

An official invitation letter would soon be sent out to countries that had considered taking part.

During the presentation, Chinese officials outlined ways in which other agencies could become involved, including collaboration in engineering, testing, launching and assembly.

US space agency Nasa is building its own research station to orbit the Moon, called the Lunar Gateway. As part of that programme, an uncrewed mission to the Moon, Artemis 1, is planned for this year, and a crewed mission by 2024.

By a US law, Nasa is prohibited from engagement with Chinese-affiliated organisations to protect American companies from espionage. But Beijing has emerged as a space power using its own technology.

It has landed a mission on the Moon, brought back lunar samples, sent an orbiter around Mars and has landed on the surface.

On June 17, three Chinese astronauts are launching into space for a mission to the Tianhe core module of the Chinese space station.

The roadmap for the ILRS has been made available online by the Chinese space agency.

