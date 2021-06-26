Boris Johnson's home attacked with tennis balls as thousands descend on London for anti-lockdown march

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday, with the prime minister's Downing Street residence and parliament both pelted with tennis balls.

England was meant to have lifted all restrictions on June 21, but a rise in cases due to the emergence of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has pushed those plans back by at least four weeks.

The protesters marched from Hyde Park, through Oxford Street and towards parliament, carrying flags, whistling and shouting as they demanded an immediate end to restrictions.

The Metropolitan Police said they had made 12 arrests.

Laurence Fox, Reclaim party leader speaks during an anti-lockdown demonstration outside Downing street in central London, on June 26, 2021. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

"The main reason I'm here is because I feel this lockdown has come at the cost of our liberty and rights," said Iain McCausland, who had travelled from Devon on England's south-west coast.

"Our freedom to assemble, our freedom to travel, and work. I'm really quite angry with the government, so are everyone here."

One placard demanded "arrest Hancock", in reference to health minister Matt Hancock, who hit the headlines on Friday after CCTV footage emerged of him kissing an aide inside a government office.

Mr Hancock, 42, has been at the centre of the government's fight against the pandemic, routinely telling people to follow strict rules and even welcoming the resignation last year of a senior scientist who broke restrictions in a similar manner.

He apologised for breaking the regulations he helped craft, but has so far resisted calls to resign.

Police watch protestors during an anti-lockdown demonstration outside Downing street in central London, on June 26, 2021. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under mounting pressure to take action.

Last year Mr Johnson's then most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, also broke the rules at the height of the pandemic.

It has led to accusations that Mr Johnson's government believes itself to be above the law.