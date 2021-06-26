Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to fire health secretary Matt Hancock over Covid-19 breach kissing scandal

Mr Hancock has apologised for breaking the rules by kissing an employee

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock (L), looks at the phone of his aide Gina Coladangelo as they leave the BBC in central London. AFP / Tolga Akmen
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under mounting pressure on Saturday to fire his health secretary after Matt Hancock admitted kissing an employee in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

Mr Hancock, 42, has been at the centre of the government's fight against the pandemic, routinely telling people to follow strict rules and even welcoming the resignation last year of a senior scientist who broke restrictions in a similar manner.

On Friday, Mr Hancock apologised for his behaviour after The Sun newspaper showed him kissing and embracing a senior aide in his office last month, at a time when it was against the rules for people to have intimate contact with a person outside their household.

Gina Coladangelo, an aide to Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, was appointed to his team in secret last year.  AFP / Tolga Akmen
"I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances," he said.

"I have let people down and am very sorry."

Mr Johnson said on Friday that he considered the matter to now be closed.

The opposition Labour Party has also questioned whether he breached the ministerial code by hiring a woman who had been a friend for years - reigniting charges of cronyism that have previously hit Mr Johnson's Conservative government.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street followed by his aide Gina Coladangelo earlier this year. GettyUK Health Secretary Matt Hancock apologises for hugging and kissing aide

"Mr Hancock cannot now hope to put on a straight face and tell us how to behave and seriously expect us to listen," The Sun said in its leader column. "There is the rank stench of hypocrisy."

Last year Mr Johnson's then most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, also broke the rules at the height of the pandemic.

It has led to accusations that Mr Johnson's government believes itself to be above the law.

Mr Johnson has refused on a number of occasions to sack ministers, including Priti Patel, the home secretary, who was found to have broken rules by shouting and swearing at staff, prompting the official ethics adviser to resign after his ruling was ignored by the prime minister.

The country's spending watchdog has also criticised the government for the way it awarded billions of pounds of contracts at the height of the pandemic, after some multi-million pound contracts went to companies with links to ministers and officials.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks from 10 Downing Street in London. AP
The health ministry has justified the contracts on the grounds it needed to move quickly.

Mr Hancock, who is married, has said he is now focused on getting the country out of the pandemic and has asked for privacy for his family.

Last month, Mr Cummings accused Mr Hancock of lying and said the prime minister should have sacked him for failing to deliver on his promise that elderly patients in hospitals would be tested for Covid-19 before being returned to care homes.

According to Care Quality Commission data, the policy of returning infected people to care homes was responsible for 25,000 deaths in Britain.

Updated: June 26, 2021 02:54 PM

