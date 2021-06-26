Health secretary Matt Hancock resigns over Covid-19 breach kissing scandal

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock has resigned after he admitted breaking Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing an aide in his office.

Downing Street published Mr Hancock's resignation letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis," Mr Hancock said.

"I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need (to) be with my children at this time."

Mr Johnson said in reply that he was sorry that Mr Hancock had to leave.

"You should be immensely proud of your service," he wrote. "I am grateful for your support and believe that your contribution to public service is far from over."

Mr Hancock was forced to stand down after failing to live up to his government's demand to "stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

At a past news conference he had said it was on "us at the podium to do our bit" and criticised other public figures who broke Covid rules.

In his resignation letter, he said he owed it to the health workers, volunteers and military personnel who had worked on the UK’s pandemic response to resign.

He also publicly apologised to his own family. “I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this,” Mr Hancock wrote. “I also need to be with my children at this time.”

Mr Johnson had been under mounting pressure on Saturday to fire his health secretary after Mr Hancock admitted kissing an employee in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

Mr Hancock, 42, has been at the centre of the government's fight against the pandemic, routinely telling people to follow strict rules and even welcoming the resignation last year of a senior scientist who broke restrictions in a similar manner.

On Saturday, Mr Johnson's home was pelted with tennis balls as thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London.

A smoke canister goes off during an anti-lockdown demonstration outside Downing street in central London, on Saturday. Image: AFP

Some carried placards calling for Mr Hancock's resignation.

On Friday, Mr Hancock apologised for his behaviour after The Sun newspaper showed him kissing and embracing a senior aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his office last month, at a time when it was against the rules for people to have intimate contact with a person outside their household.

Gina Coladangelo, an aide to Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, was appointed to his team in secret last year. Image: AFP

"I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances," he said.

"I have let people down and am very sorry."

Mr Johnson said on Friday that he considered the matter to now be closed.

On Saturday, Duncan Baker became the first Conservative politician to openly call for his resignation, while the opposition Labour Party and the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group have called for him to be sacked.

"To allow Matt Hancock to continue to hold the position of health secretary compounds he heartache of bereaved families who sacrificed so much while he broke the rules," the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said.

"It is not only an insult to bereaved families and all those who have obeyed the rules but it undermines the public's trust in measures designed to save others from the loss we have suffered

We've written to @BorisJohnson to tell him our position of neutrality on ministerial conduct is no longer tenable, and neither is @MattHancock position as Health Secretary. The Health Secretary should resign. If he doesn't the Prime Minister should remove him from office. pic.twitter.com/2uvO7M3QFJ – Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK (@CovidJusticeUK) June 25, 2021

The Labour Party has also questioned whether he breached the ministerial code by hiring a woman who had been a friend for years – reigniting charges of cronyism that have previously hit Mr Johnson's Conservative government.

"Mr Hancock cannot now hope to put on a straight face and tell us how to behave and seriously expect us to listen," The Sun said in its leader column. "There is the rank stench of hypocrisy."

Last year Mr Johnson's then most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, also broke the rules at the height of the pandemic.

It has led to accusations that Mr Johnson's government believes itself to be above the law.

Mr Johnson has refused on a number of occasions to sack ministers, including Priti Patel, the home secretary, who was found to have broken rules by shouting and swearing at staff, prompting the official ethics adviser to resign after his ruling was ignored by the prime minister.

The country's spending watchdog has also criticised the government for the way it awarded billions of pounds of contracts at the height of the pandemic, after some multimillion pound contracts went to companies with links to ministers and officials.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks from 10 Downing Street in London. Image: AP

The health ministry has justified the contracts on the grounds it needed to move quickly.

Mr Hancock, who is married, has said he is now focused on getting the country out of the pandemic and has asked for privacy for his family.

Last month, Mr Cummings accused Mr Hancock of lying and said the prime minister should have sacked him for failing to deliver on his promise that elderly patients in hospitals would be tested for Covid-19 before being returned to care homes.

According to Care Quality Commission data, the policy of returning infected people to care homes was responsible for 25,000 deaths in Britain.