Boris Johnson's home pelted with tennis balls as thousands gather in London for anti-lockdown march

Covid-19 restrictions in England were meant to have been lifted on June 21

A smoke canister goes off during an anti-lockdown demonstration outside Downing Street in central London, on June 26, 2021. AFP
A smoke canister goes off during an anti-lockdown demonstration outside Downing Street in central London, on June 26, 2021. AFP

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday, with Parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence pelted with tennis balls.

England was meant to have lifted all restrictions on June 21, but a rise in coronavirus cases owing to the emergence of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has pushed those plans back by at least four weeks.

The protesters marched from Hyde Park, through Oxford Street and towards Parliament, carrying flags, whistling and shouting as they demanded an immediate end to restrictions.

There were also widespread calls for health minister Matt Hancock to resign after he admitted breaking Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing an aide in his office.

The Metropolitan Police said they made 12 arrests.

Laurence Fox, Reclaim party leader speaks during an anti-lockdown demonstration outside Downing street in central London, on June 26, 2021. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Laurence Fox, Reclaim party leader speaks during an anti-lockdown demonstration outside Downing street in central London, on June 26, 2021. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

"The main reason I'm here is because I feel this lockdown has come at the cost of our liberty and rights," said Iain McCausland, who had travelled from Devon on England's south-west coast.

"Our freedom to assemble, our freedom to travel, and work. I'm really quite angry with the government; so are everyone here."

Read More

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously criticised leaders who broke Covid rules. GettyPressure mounts on Boris Johnson to fire health secretary Matt Hancock over Covid-19 breach kissing scandal

One placard demanded "arrest Hancock", in reference to Mr Hancock, who hit the headlines on Friday after CCTV footage emerged of him kissing an aide inside a government office.

Mr Hancock, 42, was at the centre of the government's fight against the pandemic, routinely telling people to follow strict rules and even welcoming the resignation last year of a senior scientist who broke restrictions in a similar manner.

He apologised for breaking the regulations he helped to craft and resigned on Saturday night.

Police watch protestors during an anti-lockdown demonstration outside Downing street in central London, on June 26, 2021. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Police watch protestors during an anti-lockdown demonstration outside Downing street in central London, on June 26, 2021. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Last year, Mr Johnson's then most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, also broke the rules at the height of the pandemic.

It had led to accusations that members of Mr Johnson's government believed themselves to be above the law.

Updated: June 26, 2021 10:51 PM

