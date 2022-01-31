HMAS Adelaide suffers major power failure after Tonga mission

Crew of Australia's largest warship are mostly sleeping above deck because of electrical issues

HMAS Adelaide docked at Nuku'alofa, Tonga, after carrying disaster relief and humanitarian aid supplies. AP
Jan 31, 2022

The Australian Navy's largest warship had a major electrical failure shortly after completing its humanitarian mission to Tonga, following the January 14 volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Despite days of emergency work, the HMAS Adelaide was still experiencing issues, Australian news outlet ABC reported.

An email showed the HMAS Adelaide's commander had said: "Marine Technical Department have worked throughout the past few days to restore power and get us operational again."

According to ABC, Capt Stuart Watters said: "We are still experiencing issues with external communications and wanted to let you know that everyone on board is safe.

"We want to thank the technical team for their hard work in hot and difficult conditions which is enabling us to complete our task and restore services and communications."

Several members of the crew said most of the ship's company were now sleeping "above deck" because of the power problems.

HMAS Adelaide docked in Tonga last week to deliver aide despite a Covid-19 outbreak that occurred on board shortly after it had departed Australia. About 24 sailors on board the vessel were reported infected on Tuesday.

Capt Watters told local news outlets that the crew members originally infected with the virus have now returned to duty.

Updated: January 31st 2022, 6:48 AM
