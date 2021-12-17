Watch as a huge spider interrupts Australian Covid broadcast

An Australian Covid-19 briefing was interrupted when a huntsman spider crawled up the leg of a state health minister.

Yvette D'ath was in the middle of a briefing when a journalist pointed out the venemous creature. She remained calm as a colleague came to her aid, waving a piece of paper.

"Can someone please get that spider off?" the Queensland health minister asked. "If it gets anywhere near my face, please let me know."

The huntsman can grow up to 15cm, but are not considered dangerous as they are reluctant to bite.

After causing the commotion, the spider crawled away, leaving Ms D'ath exclaiming: "We've got Covid and we've got Huntsmen!"