Tasmania bouncy castle accident: two children dead after wind lifts inflatable into air

Two children have died and several were critically injured after falling 10 metres when strong winds lifted a bouncy castle into the air at a primary school in Australia's Tasmania state on Thursday, police said.

Emergency services, including several helicopters, responded to the incident at around 10am local time at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, the island state's third-most populous town, authorities said.

No further details could be released due to privacy reasons, police said. Australian media said the school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the incident as "shattering and heartbreaking".

"Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart," Mr Morrison told reporters. Commander Debbie Williams confirmed the deaths, The Guardian reported.

“Tragically I can confirm that there are two deceased children after an incident today at Hillcrest Primary School,” Commander Williams said. “This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community, and also our first responders.

An ambulance helicopter at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania. EPA

“There is no doubt that this has been a very confronting and distressing scene.

“Counselling is being made available to the families affected by this in the school community along with the first responders.”

Several rescue helicopters were used to transport the children to hospital, while police units and multiple ambulance crews attended the scene.

People have been told to avoid the area.