Three killed in Bangkok mall shooting as police arrest boy, 14

Three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall on Tuesday.

Thai police said they arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of the shooting at the Siam Paragon mall.

A number of videos circulating on social media showed people running from the building, one of the Thai capital's top shopping destinations, which is hugely popular with tourists and city residents.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the attacker had been apprehended and the situation brought under control.

"Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing," the Prime Minister said.

Dozens of police vehicles and a number of ambulances could be seen outside one of the shopping centre's main entrances in the wake of the incident.

People were still being escorted from the shopping centre on Tuesday, while people could be seen walking along the gridlocked road outside.

The shooting comes days before the first anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in Thailand's recent history, when an ex-police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, killing 24 children and 12 adults.

In 2020, a former army officer went on a rampage in a shopping mall in Korat, killing 29 people and wounding scores more.