Apple's Indian contract facility temporarily halts iPhone assembly after fire

Apple supplier Pegatron temporarily halted iPhone assembly at its facility in southern India on Monday after a fire incident on Sunday night, three sources told Reuters.

No casualties or injuries were reported as the event took place when the factory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, was not in operation due to a holiday, the sources added.

The Taiwanese firm cancelled the first two shifts of the day and is yet to inform assembly workers whether it will operate the third shift of the day, they added.

The extent of the damages could not be immediately ascertained.

There was no immediate comment from Apple or Pegatron.

A local official with the emergency responses department said multiple fire engines from various stations had to be brought in to douse the fire, taking nearly five hours.

"There are no injuries, no casualties nor damage to other assets. The cause of accident is currently under investigations by (the) relevant authority," Pegatron said.

Pegatron currently accounts for 10% of Apple's iPhone production in India, according to research firm Counterpoint.

The firm, which started iPhone assembly in India in September last year, is also in talks to open a second contract facility for Apple near the existing one in Chennai.