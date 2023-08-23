Chandrayaan-3: India celebrates landing craft on the Moon - in pictures

India has become the first country to land on the Moon's south pole, after its Vikram lander softly touched down on the lunar surface.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the livestream of the landing attempt from South Africa, where he was attending a summit of the Brics countries' leaders, and congratulated his people on the successful landing.

"This is a victory cry of a new India," Mr Modi said.

