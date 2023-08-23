Chandrayaan-3 live updates: India aims for historic Moon landing

<div><h2><strong>India prepares for historic landing on lunar south pole</strong></h2><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/8/23/1c2adc07-49fe-4870-ba42-26982833a6b2.jpg" />\n<figcaption>The anticipation in India for the Moon mission has reached fever pitch. Reuters</figcaption></figure><div></div><div>India will attempt a Moon landing today when its Vikram craft descends towards the lunar surface for a soft touchdown. </div><p>The Chandrayaan-3 mission would make India the first country to land on the Moon’s south pole region if all goes well. </p><p>Vikram will descend to the surface at 4.15pm, UAE time, and then will attempt a landing at 4.34pm. </p><p>This is the country's second attempt to land softly on the Moon, after its Chandrayaan-2 mission crashed in 2019 because of a software issue. </p><p>Russia attempted a landing in the same region a few days ago, but its Luna-25 crashed when a manoeuvre did not go as planned. </p><p>Space agencies are likely to be interested in the south pole region because it has ice, deposited by meteorites over several billion years. </p><p>The ice could help with human habitation and be used to produce rocket fuel for missions to Mars and beyond. </p><p>The US and China are also planning missions to the lunar south pole. </p></div>