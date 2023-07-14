Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins for India's mission to the far side of the Moon

India is counting down to the launch of its third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, with the aim of landing at the Moon's South Pole.

Chandrayaan, meaning lunar spacecraft in Hindi, will be launched from Sriharikota in southern India with an orbiter, a lander and a rover.

It will embark on a journey lasting just over a month before landing on the Moon later in August.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) – the country’s national space agency – will launch the 3,900kg spacecraft from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, an island in the Bay of Bengal.

“The countdown is progressing at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota,” the ISRO tweeted on Friday.

LVM3 M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The countdown is progressing at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.



Propellant filling in the L110 stage is completed.

Propellant filling in the C25 stage is commencing. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2023

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III, a 43.5-metre-tall vehicle carrying the spacecraft Chandrayyan-3, will take off from the launch station at 2.35pm local time.

The lander is expected to take about 40 days to land after the launch and touchdown on the Moon on August 23.

A group of 40 school students will attend the launch at the space centre.

LVM3 M4 vehicle is moved to the launch pad. Photo: ISRO

This is India’s second mission to the Moon's South Pole. It launched Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, which intentionally crashed into the lunar surface and led to the discovery of frozen water. The finding made during the mission had startled the world.

The success of the third lunar mission is viewed as a demonstration of India’s spacefaring ambitions.

It will be the first spacecraft to land on the South Pole of the Moon, so far unexplored by humans, in attempts to provide valuable scientific data on Earth.

India launched Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 but that crashed on the Moon’s when the soft-landing attempt failed because of issues with the onboard computer and propulsion system.

The main objective of the mission is to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface as well as the capability to place a rover on the Moon to conduct scientific experiments.

The spacecraft is made up of a lander/rover that will roam the Moon's surface for a lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days, and conduct scientific experiments. A propulsion module will remain in orbit around the Moon and act as a communications relay satellite.