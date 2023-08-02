Beijing sees heaviest rains in 140 years as typhoons batter eastern Asia

Beijing has seen its heaviest rains since records began 140 years ago, its weather service said on Wednesday as a series of typhoons hit eastern Asia.

Maximum precipitation was 744.8mm from Saturday evening to Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Service said on WeChat messenger.

The highest levels of rain were recorded at the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping district to the north-west of the Chinese capital.

READ MORE China issues rare red flood alert as Typhoon Doksuri approaches capital

At least 11 people have been killed in floods which have inundated the capital and other northern parts of China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri, with more than 127,000 forced to leave their homes in Beijing alone.

China is bracing for its third typhoon in as many weeks as Typhoon Khanun approaches from Japan, where it has killed at least one person and left thousands without power in Okinawa.

Beijing issued its first red flood alert in a decade ahead of Doksuri's arrival.

Nine people were also killed in Hebei province, where 840,000 people have been evacuated.

The city of Xingtai received two years worth of rainfall in two days, China Meteorological Administration said on Tuesday.

Sixteen weather stations across northern China recorded a new high for daily precipitation, it added.

Okinawa's power company said 220,580 households – nearly 35 per cent of the total in the region – had no electricity early on Wednesday.

An evacuation warning issued across Okinawa and the southern part of Kagoshima region was in place, urging more than 690,000 residents to move to safety, according to the Fire and Disaster Management authority.

Doksuri was one of the strongest typhoons to hit China this year and killed at least 26 people in the Philippines before bringing torrential rains to Taiwan and the Chinese mainland.

Expand Autoplay A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in Laoag City in the Philippines after Typhoon Doksuri. AP

Typhoon Khanun has been classed as “very strong” and is expected to make landfall in eastern China later this week.

Other parts of East Asia have also been badly impacted by seasonal rains which have worsened with climate change.

More than 40 people were killed in floods in South Korea last month, prompting President Yoon Suk Yeol to call for a “complete” overhaul of its weather response system.

The reality of climate change must be accepted, he added at the time.