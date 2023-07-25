Typhoon Doksuri tracker: Thousands forced to flee their homes in Philippines

Thousands were forced to leave their homes on Tuesday as a powerful typhoon drew closer to the Philippines.

Sea travel has been halted amid forecasted torrential rain and tidal surges that are expected to reach about 3 metres.

Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall off of Cagayan and Batanes provinces in the north-west of the country.

Flash floods and landslides are predicted in the northern provinces, with outlying islands in the archipelago also braced for the storm's arrival. Typhoon Doksuri has a 680km wide rainband, the country’s weather bureau said.

The typhoon was last tracked 310km east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province with sustained winds of 185kph and gusts of up to 230kph, according to government forecasters.

It is expected to exacerbate seasonal monsoon rains in the central and northern provinces.

Typhoon Doksuri is forecast to continue moving north-west, heading south of Taiwan and making landfall in China later this week.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said work in his province was suspended to allow people to prepare for the typhoon. Thousands of people in 11 coastal towns have left their homes as a precaution ahead of the storm's arrival.

“This is a super typhoon and we’re carrying out pre-emptive evacuations in all coastal villages because we’re afraid of storm surges,” Mr Mamba told AP.

Mr Mamba said workers were being told to stay at home and classes in colleges and universities were also suspended. School pupils are currently on holiday.

Tuguegarao City Mayor Maila Ting-Que urged the public to be vigilant and imposed an alcohol ban. Fishermen were also told to remain docked.

About 10,000 inter-island ferry passengers and cargo lorry drivers were stranded in several ports with a no-sail order imposed due to the typhoon and enhanced monsoon rains, the Philippine coastguard said.

In Taiwan, part of the annual Han Kuang military exercises was cancelled on Tuesday.

An exercise meant to simulate the use of a civilian airport in case of bombed-out military runways was also scrapped. At Taiwan’s southernmost point, 2.5-metre waves were recorded, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau.

The Han Kuang exercises are the largest annual exercises aimed at displaying the Taiwan military’s defence capabilities. Land-based exercises for the Han Kuang drills are continuing in other parts of Taiwan.