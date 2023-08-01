At least 17 workers crushed to death by crane in western India

At least 17 workers were killed and three injured after a crane collapsed on them at a bridge construction site in India’s Maharashtra state on Tuesday.

The workers were engaged in the construction of the third phase of the six-lane, 701km Samruddhi Express Highway in Shahpur, about 70km from Mumbai.

They were operating a girder launching machine – a specialised crane used to move large steel beams or girders – when it collapsed on them early on Tuesday morning.

Tragic news from #Thane.

A Girder launching Machine Mishap lead to death of 16 And Many insured

It's heart breaking...😔😔#Maharashtra #accident pic.twitter.com/PI8eMyOrYy — Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) August 1, 2023

The injured were rushed to a hospital, and at least five workers are believed to be trapped inside the collapsed structure.

Police and emergency workers are currently working to rescue those trapped.

“We got information about the incident at around 1.30am and our first team started the rescue operation around 5.30am. Our search and rescue operation is still under way,” National Disaster Response Force assistant commander Sarang Kurve said.

“Sniffer dogs have also been used for rescue,” he added.

Television footage showed the collapsed crane on the ground as emergency workers scrambled to rescue those trapped.

READ MORE Suspension bridge collapses in India's eastern Bihar state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of the victims and announced compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,400).

“Pained by the tragic mishap in Shahapur, Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured,” Mr Modi said.

“The NDRF and local administration are working at the site of the mishap and all possible measures are being taken to ensure proper assistance to those affected.”

The under-construction motorway connects Maharashtra's Mumbai and Nagpur districts and passes through ten districts of the state.

The first phase of the motorway connecting Nagpur was inaugurated by Mr Modi in December 2022.

The third phase was expected to be completed by December this year.