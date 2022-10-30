India bridge collapse: injuries reported as hundreds plunge into river

There were no immediate reports of fatalities in Gujarat, western India

Robert Tollast
Oct 30, 2022
A suspension bridge in India carrying hundreds of people has collapsed in Gujarat, western India, leading to a scramble to rescue people stranded in the Machchhu river.

Officials said 400 people were on the structure at the time of the collapse. Video footage from the scene showed what remained of the bridge twisted and embedded in the muddy brown water, with scores of people clinging to the wreckage and shouting for help.

There were no confirmed fatalities but officials said some people had been critically injured.

This is a developing story

Updated: October 30, 2022, 3:22 PM
