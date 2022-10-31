India bridge collapse: manslaughter charges filed against contractor after 132 killed

Indian police have filed a criminal case against a contractor who renovated a century-old bridge that collapsed, plunging hundreds into a river and killing at least 132 people.

The 233-metre bridge built over Machchhu river in Morbi district in western Gujarat state snapped on Sunday. Scores of survivors clung to the wreckage, shouting for help.

The state's home minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday morning that a criminal case was registered under the Culpable Homicide Act and manslaughter charges were filed.

A five-member team has been formed to investigate the incident and review findings daily.

The Victorian-era bridge had been closed for renovations for six months.

The work was undertaken by Oreva Group, a private trust. On Monday, officials said the trust did not have permission to reopen the bridge and a municipality test certificate for the structure was not provided.

More than 500 people were on the Morbi suspension bridge when it snapped, throwing dozens of them into the river.

The capacity of the bridge was reportedly 150 people, but more than 500 tickets were sold, mostly women and children who had gathered to perform rituals for the Hindu festival of Chhath puja and Gujarati new year.

The rescue work continued all night as divers retrieved bodies from the river believed to be more than four metres deep. By early on Monday, officials said their hopes of finding survivors were dwindling.

"We have recovered 132 bodies. The rescue work is almost over. We don't have any hopes of finding more people alive, " P Dekavadiya, police officer in-charge, Morbi police station, told The National.

Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India's Gujarat state on October 31, 2022. - At least 130 people were killed in India after a colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below, police said on October 31. (AFP)

Survivors and witnesses told local news channels that the bridge was overcrowded and that some people were shaking it.

Survivor Mehul Raval said there were more than 300 people on the bridge.

"The bridge suddenly collapsed. All the people fell down. The bridge collapsed mainly because it was overcrowded," Mr Raval, who has been admitted to Morbi Civil Hospital, told local reporters.

Vijay Goswami had visited the suspension bridge with his family but returned halfway through the crossing out of fear after young people in the crowd started shaking it , making it difficult to walk.

“My family and I were on the bridge when some youth started shaking it. It was impossible for people to stand without holding any support. I had a feeling that it may prove dangerous, so we came back after covering some distance on the bridge," Mr Goswami told local news media.