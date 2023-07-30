Bomb kills at least 39 people at Pakistan rally

At least 39 people have died in a bombing at a political rally in north-west Pakistan, officials have said.

More than 120 were wounded, 17 of whom are in a serious condition, Riaz Anwar, the health minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told AFP.

The provincial governor also confirmed the death toll.

The blast took place during a convention hosted by the hardline religious party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, with senior party officials reported to be among the dead.

“We were listening to a bayan when a powerful explosion knocked me unconscious,” eyewitness Rahim Shah told Pakistan's Dawn News.

He said that when he regained consciousness, there was blood everywhere.

“People were screaming and even shots were fired."

Images from the blast site circulating on social media showed bodies strewn around the scene, and volunteers helping blood-soaked victims to ambulances.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which officials have said is a suspected suicide bombing.

The local ISIS group has recently carried out attacks against the party.

Last year, it said it was behind violent attacks against religious scholars affiliated with the party, which has a huge network of mosques and madrassas in the north and west of the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is no stranger to attacks, and violence has become commonplace since a truce between the government and the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan broke down last year. The province is also gripped by insurgent violence by Baloch separatists and there are frequent, large-scale Pakistani army operations in the rugged, mountainous terrain to try and root out militants.

Six police officers were killed in gun and suicide bomb attacks in the provincial capital of Peshawar earlier this month.

That attack was later claimed by the TTP, which is ideologically linked to the Afghan Taliban, but operates as a separate organisation.

One hundred people were killed in a Peshawar mosque bombing in January, the deadliest since ISIS killed more than 64 people in a blast last March.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the blast took place at around 4pm and urged party supporters to remain "peaceful."

"JUI workers should remain peaceful and federal and provincial governments should provide the best treatment to the injured," Pakistan's GeoTV quoted him as saying.

Bajur, once a tribal region but now a district, was a safe haven for Islamist militants until recent years, when the Pakistani military carried out massive operations to eliminate extremism from the area.

Militants still stage regular attacks against security forces and civilians.