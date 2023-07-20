Pakistani Taliban kill two police officers in Peshawar gun attack

Pakistani Taliban shot and killed two police officers and wounded two others in a gun attack at a roadside checkpoint in Peshawar, police said on Thursday, the latest violence in the restive north-western region bordering Afghanistan.

The attack took place overnight in the Regi Model Town neighbourhood, police chief Arshad Khan said. A search operation was launched in an effort to trace and arrest the attackers, who fled the scene under cover of darkness, he said.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also on Thursday, a bomb exploded at a police station in the Bara neighbourhood in the same region, wounding at least 10 police officers, officials said.

Gunshots were heard after the bombing, said Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the provincial emergency service, and an exchange of gunfire followed.

The 10 injured police officers were taken to hospital.

The latest attack comes two days after a suicide car bomber wounded six soldiers and two civilians by targeting a truck carrying security forces in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban.

They have become emboldened since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and Nato troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.