Four soldiers and three militants killed amid wave of violence in Pakistan

Militants armed with guns, hand grenades and rockets killed four soldiers during an attack on a military base in Northern Pakistan.

Several soldiers were wounded with three militants and a passer-by also killed in the fighting.

The attack was claimed by Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a new organisation in the area with a growing number of militant groups opposed to the government operating in the area.

Attacks in northern Pakistan, particularly the rugged governorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have risen in recent months after a ceasefire between the government and the Taliban expired in November.

Analysts say the Pakistani Taliban has gained new weaponry captured or purchased from the former Afghan army when it collapsed in 2021, amid a nationwide Taliban offensive.

Both branches of the organisation share the same ideology and have co-operated in the past, with the Pakistani branch providing shelter to Afghan Taliban during the latter’s 20-year war against a US-led coalition.

Multiple Pakistani army operations have failed to dislodge the militants from the mountainous region, but anger has risen about the growing threat following a January suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar that killed 100 people.

In June, the Pakistani army killed a member of ISIS following another operation that killed four ISIS fighters who had arrived from Afghanistan. The army has also been battling the local branch of the Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban-Pakistan since 2007 and Baloch separatists.

Wednesday’s attack occurred in northern Balochistan's Zhob district, a mountainous part of the country.

Three security officials said the militants fought for several hours after hurling hand grenades inside a military mess.

“Initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty,” the army said, and added that “in ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists have been contained into a small area at the boundary.”

The mineral-rich southern province that borders Afghanistan and Iran has faced a decades-old ethnic separatist insurgency.

Islamabad says militants have rebased their operations to Afghanistan, which Kabul denies.