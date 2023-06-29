India's Rahul Gandhi arrives in Manipur as ethnic violence continues to rock state

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Manipur on Thursday as the north-eastern state continues to reel from ethnic violence that has left more than 130 people dead.

Mr Gandhi, a former parliamentarian and the leader of the main opposition Indian National Congress, will be in the state for two days.

He was due to meet representatives of civil society in the capital Imphal, as well as victims of the violence, including refugees.

But his convoy was halted by police on the way to Churachandpur – the epicentre of the violence that broke out between the majority Hindu Meitei community and the Christian Kuki tribal group on May 3 over a government policy to grant greater benefits to Meiteis.

Officers stopped Mr Gandhi at Bishnupur over fears that his visit could lead to fresh violence in the area. They urged him to take a helicopter instead.

His visit comes after Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the state in May, convened an all-party meeting last weekend.

While Mr Shah informed party leaders about actions taken by the state and his government in Manipur, the opposition parties slammed the government for its inability to control the violence.

They have criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence over the unrest.

Manipur borders Myanmar and Bangladesh and is strewn with hills and valleys. It is governed by Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

About 34 ethnic tribes, roughly 40 per cent of the population, have traditionally inhabited the hilly areas that comprise 90 per cent of the territory.

The Meiteis, who make up more than half of the population and dominate the valley areas, are confined to only 10 per cent of the land mass.

They have long demanded to be included in the tribe list so that they get exclusive land rights, job benefits and match the status of other tribal groups.

But opposing tribes – largely represented by Kukis – have expressed their opposition to such a move, claiming that the Meiteis already dominate the demographic, political and social landscape.

More than 130 people have been killed, with around 40,000 displaced in the state. Thousands of homes and religious structures, including churches and temples, have been destroyed in the weeks-long strife.

More than a dozen of Manipur's 16 districts have been affected by the violence.

Women, children and elders have been forced to flee to army camps. Young men from both communities have been volunteering to keep watch at night in their villages.

The federal government has sent thousands of security forces to deal with the situation but violence continues to ravage the state with insurgent groups from both communities targeting people and their properties.

On Monday, the army said that it was forced to release 12 insurgents after a 1,500-strong mob led by women interrupted a counter-insurgency operation in Imphal.