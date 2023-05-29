At least 30 'militants' killed in India's north-eastern state of Manipur

Indian security forces have killed at least 30 “militants” in India’s Manipur state following weeks of ethnic violence.

Clashes in remote north-eastern state between the largely Hindu Meitei community and Kuki tribals, who are mainly Christian, broke out over the state government's moves to confer special rights to the Meiteis. At least 75 people have died and about 35,000 have been displaced since May 3.

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Sunday said that militants had been killing people with AK-47 assault and sniper rifles and that insurgents had been responsible for burning down houses in many villages on the periphery of Imphal valley, the state’s power centre, in the past two days.

“We have started taking very strong action against them with the help of the Army and other security forces,” Mr Singh told reporters.

“The spurt in violent attacks on civilian houses in the peripheral areas of the valley seemed well-planned,” he said.

The government has imposed a curfew and suspended internet services in the majority of Manipur's 16 districts.

The region has a history of armed insurgency and incidents of militants from both sides targeting each other have been reported across the state.

Mr Singh said the attacks were condemnable amid peace parleys between the warring groups and the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Manipur on Monday.

People injured during the ethnic clashes are being treated at a hospital in Churachandpur in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. (File Photo: AFP)

The state, which borders Myanmar and is strewn with hills and valleys, is governed by Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

About 34 tribes, roughly 40 per cent population, have traditionally inhabited the areas that comprise 90 per cent of the land.

The Meiteis, who make up more than half of the population and dominate the valley areas, are confined to only 10 per cent of the land mass.

They have long demanded to be recognised as a tribe so that they get exclusive land rights and job benefits enjoyed by other tribal groups.

Many groups oppose this, saying the Meiteis already dominate the demographic, political and social landscape of the state.

Kuki insurgent groups have accused the state government of backing Meiteis, and have demanded a separate state for the tribes.

Mr Singh said his government was “deeply saddened” by the casualties from the violence and was taking all possible steps to restore normality.

He appealed to all communities to have faith in his government, saying it would not allow the “disintegration of Manipur” and would “uproot these armed terrorists from the state”.