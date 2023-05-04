Indian army steps in after violence erupts in Manipur over tribal status

Soldiers have evacuated thousands of people overnight after being sent in to control street violence in Manipur, north-east India, where two dominant groups have clashed over a new government policy regarding tribal status.

Violence erupted in the remote province last week after a mob burnt down a gym in Churachandpur district, hours before Chief Minister N Biren Singh was to officially open the building, after a regional government decision to carry out a land survey in the forest region of the state.

While the state’s forest is a protected zone for tribes such as the Christian-majority Kukis, the government had proposed including the dominant Hindu Meitei community in the tribal list, triggering resentment.

The gym incident followed street clashes after a rally organised by the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum (ITLF), leading to several fires being lit in Churachandpur, officials said.

The unrest prompted authorities to shut down internet services and impose restrictions on the movement of people.

Violence spread to other parts of Manipur this week, forcing the state government to call in the national army.

A curfew was imposed in at least eight districts of the state and internet services were withdrawn.

The aftermath of disorder in Manipur, north-east India. Photo: Twitter

The army moved about 7,500 villagers to safer locations and held a flag march — a show of force to help control the situation.

“The columns of Army with State police intervened to control the situation in the night,” an army statement read. Officials said the violence had been quelled by Thursday morning.

Dozens of residential and commercial properties and some places of worship were torched by rampaging mobs.

Mary Kom, an Olympic boxer from Manipur, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to control the unrest.

Manipur, which borders Myanmar and Bangladesh, is strewn with hills and valleys.

The state is governed by Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

About 34 ethnic tribes, roughly 40 per cent population, have traditionally inhabited the hilly areas that comprise 90 per cent of the land.

The Meiteis, who make up more than half of the population and dominate the valley areas, are confined to only 10 per cent of the land mass.

They have long demanded that they be included in the tribe list so that they get exclusive land rights and job benefits, and match the status of other tribal groups.

But opposing tribes are against such a move, claiming that the Meiteis already dominate the demographic, political and social landscape of the state.