At least nine killed in latest violence in India's remote Manipur

At least nine people were killed and 10 injured in ethnic violence in India’s remote Manipur state after suspected militants launched an attack on a village.

Large-scale violence has left at least 100 dead and displaced tens of thousands in the state since May 3 when clashes between the majority Hindu Meitei community and Christian Kuki tribes began over a government policy to grant greater benefits to Meiteis.

Police said the latest killings, by suspected Kuki militants, saw an attack launched using rocket-propelled grenades and automatic rifles on the periphery of the Meitei-dominated state capital, Imphal.

The victims were Meiteis, believed to have volunteered to keep a watch of their village at night.

“The gun battle started around 10pm on Tuesday and continued for a long time. We have reports of at least nine deaths and 10 injured so far,” Police Superintendent K Shivakanta Singh said.

Kiran Kumar Meitei, a volunteer with the Co-ordination Committee of Manipur Integrity who visited the morgue where the bodies were kept, said the victims may have been ambushed.

“We have counted 13 bodies at the morgue and there are people with severe injuries. We have been told that the men were volunteers. They were having their dinner when suddenly they were ambushed,” Mr Meitei told The National.

Armed groups from the warring communities have targeted each other in recent weeks, resulting in heightened tensions and fear among residents who are reeling under a security and communication lockdown.

Manipur borders Myanmar and Bangladesh and is strewn with hills and valleys. It is governed by Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Armed villagers stand guard in Dolaithabi village some 27km from Imphal on May 30. AFP

About 34 ethnic tribes, roughly 40 per cent population, have traditionally inhabited the hilly areas that comprise 90 per cent of the territory.

The Meiteis, who make up more than half of the population and dominate the valley areas, are confined to only 10 per cent of the land mass.

They have long demanded to be included in the tribe list so that they get exclusive land rights, job benefits and match the status of other tribal groups.

But opposing tribes – largely represented by Kukis – have expressed their opposition to such a move, claiming that the Meiteis already dominate the demographic, political and social landscape.

Dozens killed

About 100 people have been killed, with around 40,000 displaced in the state. Thousands of homes and religious structures, including churches and temples, have been destroyed in the weeks-long strife.

More than a dozen of Manipur's 16 districts have been affected by the violence.

While the women, children and elders were forced to flee to army camps, young men from both communities have been volunteering to keep a vigil in their villages.

The incident comes a week after a seven-year-old Kuki boy, his mother and his aunt were burnt alive by an alleged Meitei mob while they were on their way to a hospital in an ambulance.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state last month and gave assurances of restoring peace. The federal government has sent thousands of security forces to deal with the situation.

But Mr Meitei said that the government has been a “mute spectator”.

“Both the communities have lost faith in each other. The central government is not doing anything. They have sent 20,000 paramilitary forces here, where are they?" he said.

“We have demanded the suspension of militant organisations. When the government is unable to control the groups then how will the villagers be safe? The government is a mute spectator.”