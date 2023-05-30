Manipur violence: India announces compensation for victims

The families of those killed in the ethnic violence in India’s north-eastern state of Manipur will be given compensation of one million rupees ($12,000), the government said on Tuesday.

At least 75 people have been killed since May 3 during widespread clashes between the Meitei and Kuki groups over a new government policy that could give greater rights to the Hindu majority Meiteis.

The decision was taken by the local and federal governments after India’s Home Minister Amit Shah met state Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh during a visit to the state, where several districts remain under a weeks-long curfew amid an internet ban.

The government announced that compensation would be given to the families of those killed in the clashes between the Muslim and Christian groups and a job given to one member of the deceased’s family.

Mr Shah, who arrived on Monday evening for a four-day visit, toured parts of the state on Tuesday.

He also held meetings with a group of female leaders and representatives of civil organisations.

“Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the different civil society organisations today in Imphal. They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur,” Mr Shah tweeted after the meetings.

The government will also set up dedicated telephone lines to dispel rumours, it said. It has imposed a curfew and suspended internet services in the majority of Manipur's 16 districts.

The region has a history of armed insurgency and incidents of militants from both sides targeting each other have been reported across the state.

Manipur, which shares its borders with Myanmar and is strewn with hills and valleys, is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

About 34 tribes, making up roughly 40 per cent of the population, have traditionally inhabited areas that comprise 90 per cent of the land.

The Meiteis, who make up more than half of the population and dominate the valley areas, are confined to only 10 per cent of the land mass.

They have long demanded to be recognised as a tribe so that they get exclusive land rights and job benefits enjoyed by other tribal groups.

Many groups oppose this, saying the Meiteis already dominate the demographic, political and social landscape of the state.

Kuki insurgent groups have accused the state government of backing Meiteis, and have demanded a separate state for the tribes.