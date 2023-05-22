Manila post office fire: Historic building destroyed in Philippine capital

A huge fire ripped through the historic Manila Central Post Office in the Philippine capital early on Monday.

The blaze at the 1940s landmark broke out late on Sunday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

More than 80 fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze, which took firefighters more than seven hours to bring under control.

READ MORE At least six killed in hostel fire in New Zealand

As flames destroyed the neoclassical building overlooking the Pasig River, witnesses said thick, black smoke could be seen rising hundreds of metres into the sky.

“The whole building has burnt down from the basement all the way to the fifth floor,” postmaster general Luis Carlos told DZBB radio.

The cause of the blaze was being investigated, he said.

Smoke pours out of Manila Central Post Office building. Reuters

Fire brigades from across the capital deployed personnel. One volunteer firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Built in 1926, the post office was once considered the “grandest building” in Manila, according to its website.

It was rebuilt in 1946 after its destruction during the Second World War as US forces recaptured the capital from Japanese occupation forces.

The Philippine National Museum declared the building an “important cultural property” in 2018.

Letters, parcels and the postal agency's entire stamp collection were in the building and are likely destroyed, Mr Carlos said.