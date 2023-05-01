India on alert as thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail forecast

A weather alert has been issued for parts of India as thunderstorms, rain and hail are predicted to hit several areas across the country.

The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain and hailstorms for southern Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, northern Punjab and Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Western Himalayan Region and Madhya Pradesh over the next four days.

"The thunderstorm activity over most parts of the country is likely to continue till May 3 and reduce significantly thereafter from May 4," the IMD said.

It said the wet spell "over the entire country is likely to subside from May”.

Rain has already brought cooler weather in various states including in the capital Delhi, where a brief spell of rain on Monday brought the temperature down to 28°C — 10°C below the seasonal average.

In Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai, many awoke to intense rain on Monday. It fell at a rate of nearly 8cm an hour in the Chromepet area.

Rough seas are expected off the state’s coast and authorities have advised fishermen to exercise caution.

Heavy rain also lashed areas of western Rajasthan, with Bhilwara region receiving the highest rainfall at 7cm.

A waterlogged road in Chennai on Monday. EPA

India has recorded unprecedented heat for the past few years and the India Meteorological Department had earlier forecast an “enhanced probability” of heatwaves between March and May.

It recorded its hottest February, in the north-west, since records began in 1901, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the country’s preparedness to deal with hot weather, the readiness of states and hospital infrastructure for emergencies.

But a prolonged spell of rain as well as hail and thunderstorms damaged crops in northern states such as Punjab and Haryana — the breadbaskets of the country.