At least 11 die of heatstroke in India's Maharashtra after open-air awards event

Nearly a dozen people have died of heatstroke and dehydration in India’s western Maharashtra state after they attended an awards ceremony under scorching sun.

About 50 people were undergoing hospital treatment after standing for hours in the searing temperatures.

The deaths took place in Navi Mumbai, 24km from financial capital Mumbai, where nearly a million people gathered on Sunday, the district chief medical officer told The National.

The temperature hovered at 38°C as people sat in the open for more than five hours at the outdoor event attended by senior officials, including Amit Shah, India's Home Minister.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition caused when the body is exposed to high temperatures for a prolonged period, without cooling off.

The event held on 140 hectares of open ground was organised to confer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, a social activist, with the Maharashtra Bhusan — the state’s highest civilian award.

“It started at around 11am and by 2pm, people started complaining of dizziness, low blood pressure and were vomiting,” Dr Rehana Muzavar said.

“They were rushed to two hospitals but unfortunately, eight females and three males lost their lives. They were brain-dead. Others are recuperating."

Media reports said dozens of people complained of dizziness and lost consciousness towards the end of the event and were given emergency treatment at a makeshift medical centre before being taken to hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnvis called the incident “unfortunate and painful” and announced a compensation of half a million rupees ($6,100) to the families of the deceased.

“I offer my heartfelt tributes to these seekers. We share in the grief of their families ... I pray to God for a speedy recovery in his health,” he said in a tweet.

मी या साधकांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 16, 2023

India is in the grip of a heatwave and the federal weather department has issued a warning in several parts of the country.

In eastern West Bengal state, schools and colleges were closed for a week from Monday, while government-run childcare centres in neighbouring Odisha maintained shorter opening hours of 7am-11am.

“We have issued a warning of heatwave in eastern India but we can expect heatwave conditions in western India in the coming days,” Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told The National.

“A heatwave action plan is being instructed at the district and state level and we have advised people to not venture out between 11am-1pm."

The country struggled through one of the hottest summers in almost 125 years last year with several parts of the country blasted by scorching heat.

In Delhi, the temperature rose above 49°C in May — the highest recorded in the capital — which was preceded by the hottest March on record elsewhere in India. Delhi does not have a heat action plan.

There was a 55 per cent rise in deaths due to extreme heat between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021, a study published in the medical journal The Lancet found.