India evacuates first group of citizens from Sudan

A group of nearly 280 Indians left Sudan in a naval warship on Tuesday as New Delhi stepped up evacuation efforts to bring back its stranded citizens, India’s Foreign Ministry said.

Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the first group of 278 Indians boarded the INS Sumedha from Port Sudan.

They will arrive in Jeddah before being flown to India.

He also tweeted pictures of Indians on board the ship, some holding the national flag.

First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri.



INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/4hPrPPsi1I — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 25, 2023

Africa's third-largest nation is in turmoil due to renewed conflict after two generals — army chief and military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Dagalo — began fighting over taking control of the country last week.

The conflict has left 459 people dead and 4,072 injured to date.

Sudan is home to some 3,000 Indians, including 1,200 who settled in the country decades ago, according to official data, but the conflict has left most of them stranded.

Many had been pleading with the government for their evacuation over the past week as shelling, air strikes and gunfire continued across several parts of the country.

Stranded Indians waiting to be evacuated from Port Sudan. Photo: Ranjan Ray

New Delhi on Monday launched Operation Kaveri to bring back its stranded citizens, sending two transport planes to Jeddah and the INS Sumedha to Port Sudan.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar last week held talks with his UAE and Saudi counterparts, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss steps to help stranded citizens.

About 500 Indians arrived in Port Sudan — 815km from the capital Khartoum — by bus on Monday, with others reaching the port from cities elsewhere in the country.

Ranjan Ray, a mechanical engineer, who travelled for 15 hours, said he had to shell out $250 for a bus ticket.

“It was a dangerous ride as there was firing and shelling throughout,” Mr Ray told The National by phone. "Our bus was also stopped at checkpoints by soldiers but we were allowed to pass through showing our passport and other documents.

“We arrived at 1am. We are now waiting at a school here [Port Sudan]. I have done the registration and am waiting for my turn. The embassy is very helpful."

Bhupendra (on right wearing green t-shirt) waiting for the evacuation. He arrived at Port Sudan on Monday. He was at an iftar gathering last weekend when he first heard explosions. Photo: Bhupendra

Bhupendra is another Indian citizen who has travelled from Khartoum to Port Sudan. He said that at every checkpoint on the way, army or RSF members stopped the bus in which he was travelling, "but allowed us to move whey they saw that we are Indians".

He added: "Our company arranged a bus for our safety and sent it here under supervision of the embassy. We are hopeful for evacuation on Wednesday."