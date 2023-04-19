Sheikh Abdullah discusses Sudan crisis with India's foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, held talks about the situation in Sudan with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Mr Jaishankar said that in a phone call with Sheikh Abdullah on Wednesday, the two leaders “exchanged views” on the situation in the African nation as New Delhi steps up efforts to help stranded citizens.

Mr Jaishankar also spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussing the violence that has broken out after a weeks-long power struggle between two rival generals and has killed nearly 200 people to date.

The fighting stems from army chief and military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Dagalo, clashing over dominance in the country.

At least 270 people and about 2,000 have been injured.

Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan.



Our continuing contacts are helpful. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 18, 2023

Hundreds of Indians are stranded in various parts of Sudan due to the unrest.

Having also held talks with Prince Faisal, Mr Jaishankar said: “Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch.”