Indian anti-terror agency raids against ISIS sympathisers

India’s anti-terror agency on Wednesday raided several places across southern states in a clampdown on people accused of having links with ISIS.

The National Investigation Agency raided 60 locations in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in connection to a bomb blast in a car laden with explosives in Tamil Nadu in October last year.

The federal agency searched the belongings of the suspects and seized digital devices and what it said were incriminating documents.

A bomb had exploded in a car in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on October 23. Jameesha Mubin, who was driving the car, was killed in the blast.

Investigators had recovered “low-intensive” explosive material from his house later, referring to highly flammable chemicals that burn quickly, but usually do not explode like conventional bombs.

The agency said that Mubin was previously questioned in 2019 and claimed he had sworn allegiance to ISIS and that the terror outfit was planning to carry out suicide attacks and damage historical monuments and religious places.

While the Tamil Nadu police had claimed it was an accident, the case was taken over by the federal agency in November after a blast in an autorickshaw injured two people in neighbouring Karnataka’s Mangaluru.

It was found that the autorickshaw passenger named Mohammad Shareeq was carrying an improvised explosive device when it detonated. A burnt pressure cooker fitted with batteries was found inside the vehicle.

A group calling itself the 'Islamic Resistance Council' had allegedly claimed responsibility for the blast in a letter printed with Shareeq’s photograph.

At least six people were arrested in the case and the raids were reportedly a follow-up on the arrests.