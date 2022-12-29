One dead in crash involving more than 200 vehicles in China

One person was killed during a pile-up involving more than 200 vehicles on a bridge in China's Zhengzhou city, state broadcaster CCTV has reported.

Aerial pictures and videos posted on social media showed chaos as hundreds of crumpled cars, vans and lorries piled up on the motorway in heavy fog.

“On Wednesday morning, a sudden build-up of fog occurred at the Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge in Zhengzhou, which caused a traffic accident involving the collision of multiple vehicles,” Zhengzhou authorities said, according to CCTV.

It said one person died in the crash.

READ MORE US to require negative Covid results for all inbound travellers from China

Many of the injured were trapped in their vehicles as 11 fire engines and 66 rescue officials tried to help them, state media reported.

“This is too scary. Full of people here, I don't think we can get off the bridge,” one person can be heard saying in one video clip.

Visibility in many areas was less than 500 metres on Wednesday morning and down to 200 metres at times, the meteorological service said.

Zhengzhou traffic police said on their official social media account that traffic on the flyover had resumed as of Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency rescue efforts were carried out soon after the accident occurred, CCTV report said.

Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls.

In September, 27 passengers died after a bus transporting them to a quarantine centre in south-western Guizhou province flipped over on a motorway.

Today's best photos: from a multi-vehicle crash in China to ice-covered houses in Canada