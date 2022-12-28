US considers putting limits on inbound travellers from China

The US government is considering putting new Covid-19 restrictions on inbound travellers from China due to a lack of transparency from Beijing, US officials said on Tuesday.

The move comes on the heels of new travel rules put in place by Japan, India and Malaysia amid the rapid rise of infections in China.

“There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing Covid-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data,” US officials said in a statement.

Last week, Beijing reported about 4,000 new Covid infections a day, though very few deaths — in spite of hospitals reportedly overflowing with patients.

The data released does not reflect the experiences of smaller, less-populated countries after reopening, fuelling doubts among health experts and residents about its accuracy.

The spike in cases comes weeks after Beijing scrapped its tough “zero-Covid” policy of mass lockdowns, which triggered nationwide protests.

Police stand guard during a protest against Covid-19 restrictions, in China's capital Beijing.

Contributing to the caseload is a low overall vaccination rate and China's use of domestically developed vaccines that health experts say are not as effective as those made in the US and elsewhere.

US officials said they were “following the science and advice of public health experts” and “consulting with partners” — prompting Beijing to counter that Covid rules should be enacted on a “scientific” basis.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called the western media's reporting on the surge “completely biased”.

“Hyping, smearing and political manipulation with ulterior motives can't stand the test of facts,” Mr Wang said.

Chinese immigration authorities said on Monday that the country would stop requiring inbound travellers to quarantine from January 8 — a major move towards opening its borders, which have been essentially closed since 2020.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week offered to share Covid-19 vaccines with China while calling on Beijing to release its outbreak data.

“We want to see China get this outbreak under control,” he said.

“It is very important for all countries, including China, to focus on people getting vaccinated, making testing and treatment available and, importantly, sharing information with the world about what they're experiencing.”

Mr Blinken added that China, which the US considers its top global competitor, has not requested any help as it tackles the rise in cases.

“We're the largest donor of vaccines,” he said. “As you know, we're prepared to continue to support people around the world, including in China, with [vaccines] and with other Covid-related health support.

“China's not asked to date for that help.”

The Secretary of State is scheduled to visit Beijing in 2023.