Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for march to Islamabad in push for early election

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan announced he would lead his supporters in a protest march from the eastern city of Lahore to the capital Islamabad on Friday to call for early elections.

The announcement came after protests by Mr Khan's supporters last week, when Pakistan's top election tribunal found him guilty of unlawfully selling gifts received from foreign dignitaries and heads of state.

The Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that Mr Khan, 70, be removed from his seat in Parliament, but did not order a longer disqualification from public office, which under Pakistani law can be up to five years.

"I have decided to launch the long march from Friday at 11am from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad," the cricketer-turned-politician said at a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday evening.

"I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately."

Mr Khan urged his supporters and party members to avoid violence during the 380-kilometre march.

He was unseated as prime minister through a no-confidence vote in the legislature in April.

Since then, he has held protests across the country calling for snap elections, but the government has said they will be held as scheduled in October or November next year.

Expand Autoplay Activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party burn tyres in Quetta, during a protest against the decision to disqualify former prime minister Imran Khan from holding office. AFP

Last week's ruling added to the political and economic problems that have affected Pakistan this year.

Mr Khan was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than $630,000.

The political instability has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international ratings agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.