Imran Khan: former Pakistan PM disqualified by election commission

Pakistan’s election commission has disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan from holding office, after finding him guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries.

The verdict was announced on Friday by a four-member bench in Islamabad, headed by chief election commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.

Criminal proceedings will be initiated against Mr Khan, the commission said.

A complaint was filed in August against the cricketer-turned-politician by the coalition government, for “not sharing details” of gifts he had received and proceeds from their alleged sale.

The gifts included expensive wristwatches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Mr Khan's aides sold them in Dubai.

Politicians from the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance referred the case to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who subsequently forwarded it to the commission for further action.

According to legal experts, Mr Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly because of the Election Commission's verdict.

The latest decision comes months after the Pakistani Parliament ousted Mr Khan in a no-confidence vote.

Friday’s order will fuel more political uncertainty in Pakistan as Mr Khan has already warned that he will lead his supporters in a march to Islamabad to press his demand for early elections. The turmoil comes as the South Asian nation grapples with economic troubles.

The cricketer-turned-politician has hit the streets for the past six months, calling for early elections and targeting state institutions including Pakistan's powerful army, claiming, without proof, that it colluded with the US and his political opponents led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to oust him in April. All reject the allegation.

Mr Khan is currently flush from a sweeping victory in recent by-polls where he won six out of seven seats he personally contested in a display of his popular appeal. He has been holding packed public rallies across Pakistan.

Mr Khan rode to power in 2018 on a populist platform promising social reform, religious conservatism and a fight against corruption, overturning decades of rule by two feuding political dynasties interspersed with military takeovers.

But under his tenure the economy stagnated and he lost the support of the army, despite suspicion among his critics that the military had helped him get elected.