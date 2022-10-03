India sends fighter jets to intercept passenger flight from Iran after bomb alert

India's air force sent fighter jets into action on Monday following a bomb scare on an Iranian flight as it crossed Indian airspace.

The Mahan Air flight was travelling from Tehran to the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

“IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance,” the air force said.

“The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh,” it said, referring to two airports in the north of the country.

The pilot declined to land at either airport. The bomb threat turned out to be a false alarm.

“After a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which, the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination,” the air force said.

The scare came as Iran is gripped by protests nationwide following the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Demonstrations have continued despite the use of force against protesters by security forces. Almost 100 people have been killed in the past three weeks.