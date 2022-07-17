IndiGo flight from Sharjah to India diverted to Pakistan due to fault

An IndiGo airlines flight that departed from Sharjah for Hyderabad, India on Sunday has been diverted to Karachi, Pakistan due to technical reasons.

Relatives took to Twitter to ask the airline for more information about the flight.

“We regret the experience,” the airline posted in a tweet, which did not specify the problem.

“The flight was diverted to Karachi due to technical reasons and is expected to depart by noon.

"Rest assured, our team is assisting the passengers and trying its best to get them to their destination asap.”

@IndiGo6E @PMOIndia Sharjah to Hyderabad Flight landed in Karachi . Worried about my parents .. requesting live status pic.twitter.com/xsnaVqyoPY — Dr.Shareeq Shezaan (@ShareeqShezaan) July 16, 2022

IndiGo is India’s biggest airline that operates more than 1,600 flights daily to more than 70 domestic and 24 international destinations.

This the second instance of an Indian carrier diverted to Karachi airport in less than two weeks.

A SpiceJet flight with more than 130 passengers bound for Dubai from Delhi landed in Karachi airport on July 5 after the pilot reported a suspected oil leak.

A replacement aircraft was sent to the Pakistani city from India to clear passengers out of the terminal and flown to Dubai after a 12-hour delay.

