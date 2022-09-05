Afghanistan earthquake kills at least eight

An earthquake killed at least eight people in eastern Afghanistan early on Monday.

The death toll could rise, a regional official told the country's state news agency.

The magnitude-5.3 quake hit near the eastern city of Jalalabad, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake has caused "financial and human losses" in Kunar province, Mawlavi Najibullah Hanif, spokesman for the provincial governor, told the Bakhtar News Agency.

Initial reports suggested six people were killed and nine injured, Disaster Ministry spokesman Mohammad Nassim Haqqani said.

Afghanistan is still recovering from an earthquake in June that killed more than 1,000 and destroyed villages in the south-east.

In August, heavy rain caused flash floods that killed at least 31 and left more than 100 missing in the north of the country.