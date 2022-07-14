Sri Lanka's Gotabaya Rajapaksa 'heading to Singapore' amid calls for resignation

Sri Lankans are awaiting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa‘s resignation on Thursday, a day after he fled to the Maldives with his wife and two bodyguards, escaping mass protests against him.

Mr Rajapaksa is taking a plane to Singapore, AP cited Maldives officials as saying.

Mr Rajapaksa made his ally, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe — who had also said he would resign — the acting president, triggering further demonstrations as protesters stormed his office, demanding his removal.

Although Mr Rajapaksa had repeatedly said he would step down on Wednesday, there was no sign of his resignation letter.

At least 45 people were taken for medical treatment following a standoff between riot police and protesters on Wednesday night near Parliament, as Sri Lankans demanded the removal of both Mr Rajapaksa and Mr Wickremesinghe, hospital sources told Reuters.

Both men are facing a popular uprising against an economic crisis blamed on government mismanagement.

Local media said a 26-year-old protester, who was taken to hospital after being tear-gassed, died of breathing difficulties.

"Some of the protesters who had gathered outside the Parliament building have now dispersed," police spokesman Nalin Thalduwa told Reuters. "The area is now calm."

Protestors throw back tear gas shells as they rally outside Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo on Wednesday. Photo: AP

An overnight curfew imposed by the acting president ended early on Thursday with no arrests, Mr Thalduwa said.

Mr Rajapaksa left Colombo in a military plane early on Wednesday.

Media reports from the Maldives said he was now waiting for a private jet to fly to Singapore. His travel plans, though, could not be confirmed.

Sri Lanka's Parliament is expected to name a new full-time president next week, and a senior ruling party source said Mr Wickremesinghe was the party's first choice.

Protests against Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 have simmered for months.

It came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksas and their allies for runaway inflation, shortages and corruption.