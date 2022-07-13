Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office stormed by protesters

Thousands of protesters stormed into Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office on Wednesday — just hours after he was named as acting president.

Witnessed said people breached military defences and made it into Mr Wickremesinghe's office to raise national flags.

Police and troops failed to hold back crowds despite firing tear gas and water cannon, AFP reported.

The unrest led to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the bankrupt country in an air force jet early on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka’s state broadcaster Rupavahini went off air after being seized by protesters in Colombo, Bloomberg reported.

At about 1.02pm local time, shortly after the protester-imposed deadline lapsed for Mr Rajapaksa to submit his resignation, Rupavahini showed images of one of its anchors introducing two protesters.

Shortly afterwards, the channel played the national anthem and went off air.

“We have not cast a stone at Rupavahini,” one protester said.

“We only ask that you join the people in our struggle rather than taking the side of the government in power. We thank the staff of Rupavahini for assisting us.”

Protesters captured the broadcaster after an announcement that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also being asked to resign, will be acting president after Mr Rajapaksa fled.

Some local media reports cite unnamed Rupavahini officials as saying engineers shut down the broadcast after protesters stormed the building.

The Information Ministry was not responding to requests for comment, Bloomberg reported.

Protests have been widespread in Colombo on Wednesday. Tear gas was fired and barricades were set up in parts of the capital.

The country’s economy has been wrecked by a combination of mismanagement, a slump in tourism due to the pandemic, and a surge in import costs due to the war in Ukraine.