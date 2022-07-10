Polls open in Japan after Shinzo Abe assassination

Polls across Japan opened Sunday morning for an upper house election taking place just two days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while on the campaign trail.

The vote is expected to expand the majority of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida vowed not to bow to violence after the killing on Friday. He pressed ahead with the campaign and voting as planned, saying everything would be done to ensure security.

Half the seats in the less powerful upper house are contested every three years, with an extra vacant seat also up for grabs this time, for a total of 125 out of the 248-strong chamber.

Elections for seats in the upper house are typically seen as a referendum on the sitting government, and the latest opinion polls pointed to a strong showing for the ruling bloc led by prime minister Kishida.

While the motive for the killing was unclear, sympathy votes could bolster Mr Kishida, formerly a foreign minister under Abe. The premier is seeking a solid victory that could open the way for what’s been dubbed a “golden three years” in which he need not face another national election.

Media polling in the run-up to the vote showed the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito were likely to win more than the 56 seats that analysis showed are required to retain their upper house majority.

Ballot boxes open at 7am and close at 8pm, with major media set to publish exit polls as soon as voting ends.

The body of Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday as mourners gathered in the western city of Nara to pay respects at the place where he was killed.

Mourners lowered their heads as a black hearse carrying Abe’s body arrived at his home in Tokyo’s residential area of Shibuya.

Hundreds of people queued to leave flowers on a table next to a photo of Abe. Local officials moved some of the offerings to create space as more tributes arrived.

A night vigil will be held on Monday, with Abe's funeral scheduled for Tuesday, attended by close friends, Japanese media said.

Police arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41 and a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene on suspicion of murder. They confiscated the home-made gun and said several others were later found at his home.

Abe's death has raised questions about security for public figures in Japan, where politicians commonly make direct appeals to voters in public places during campaigning season.

Mr Kishida, who took office after Abe stepped down in 2020, returned to the campaign trail after making an emergency return to Tokyo on Friday.

Abe, 67, served twice as prime minister — for one year in 2006-2007 and then from 2012-2020. He stepped down both occasions citing health reasons.