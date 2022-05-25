Ferdinand Marcos Jr proclaimed next president of the Philippines

Ferdinand Marcos Jr was proclaimed as the next president of the Philippines on Wednesday, after a landslide win, with nearly 60 per cent of the vote, a final tally released by Congress showed.

Mr Marcos, who will formally take office on June 30, secured more than 31.6 million votes, or 58.8 per cent of the total ballot.

His liberal rival Leni Robredo finished well behind in second place with slightly more than 15 million votes.

Mr Marcos’s running mate Sara Duterte, the daughter of the departing President Rodrigo Duterte, was proclaimed winner of the vice presidential race. She received more votes than the president-elect with 32,208,417, Congress said.

In the Filipino diaspora ballot, Mr Marcos also led with 475,982 votes for the presidency, while Ms Robredo won 139,798.

Speaking after the joint session of the House of Representatives and Senate, the new president said he was "humbled" by his success at the ballot box and vowed to "always strive for perfection".

Sara Duterte raises hands with Senate President Vicente Sotto III (L) and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco at her proclamation as Vice President in Quezon City, the Philippines on Wednesday. AP

"I want to do well because when a president does well, the country does well and I want to do well for this country," the 64-year-old told reporters.

Filipino voters had been predicted to back Mr Marcos Jr by a landslide, after relentless online whitewashing of his family's past, the backing of powerful political dynasties and public disenchantment with post-dictatorship governments.

The son of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr, Mr Marcos has so far refused to acknowledge or apologise for human rights violations and plundering of riches under his father’s rule and has instead defended his legacy.