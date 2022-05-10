Sri Lanka curfew imposed after five killed in protests

Sri Lanka began a curfew and deployed thousands of troops and police officers on Tuesday after five people were killed during protests over the country's crippling economic crisis.

It follows weeks of violent demonstrations, with nearly 200 people wounded on Monday.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday to clear the way for a “new unity government”, his spokesman Rohan Weliwita said.

READ MORE Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns after latest protest violence

Mr Rajapaksa had to be rescued in a pre-dawn operation by the military on Tuesday after thousands of anti-government protesters stormed his official residence in Colombo overnight, AFP reported.

Police fired tear gas and warning shots to control the crowd.

"After a pre-dawn operation, the former PM and his family were evacuated to safety by the army," a top security official told AFP. "At least 10 petrol bombs were thrown into the compound."

The Rajapaksa clan's hold on power has been shaken by months of blackouts and shortages in Sri Lanka, the worst economic crisis since it became independent in 1948.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa remains in office, however, with widespread powers and command over the security forces.

After weeks of peaceful anti-government demonstrations, violence broke out on Monday when Mahinda Rajapaksa's supporters — many of whom had made the journey into the capital from the countryside — attacked protestors with sticks and clubs.

Demonstrators and government supporters clash outside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo on May 9. AFP

"We were hit, the media were hit, women and children were hit," one witness told AFP, asking not to be named.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds and declared an immediate curfew in Colombo, a measure later widened to include the entire South Asian nation of 22 million people.

Authorities said the curfew will be lifted on Wednesday morning, with government and private offices, as well as shops and schools, ordered to remain shut on Tuesday.

US ambassador Julie Chung tweeted that Washington condemned "the violence against peaceful protestors" and called on the Sri Lankan "government to conduct a full investigation, including the arrest & prosecution of anyone who incited violence".

We condemn the violence against peaceful protestors today, and call on the government to conduct a full investigation, including the arrest & prosecution of anyone who incited violence. Our sympathies are with those injured today and we urge calm and restraint across the island. — Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) May 9, 2022

Despite the curfew, anti-government protesters defied police to retaliate against government supporters late into Monday night.

Outside Colombo, ruling party lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala shot two people — killing a 27-year-old man — after being surrounded by a mob of anti-government protestors, police said.

"He then took his own life with his revolver," a police official told AFP by telephone.

Mr Athukorala's bodyguard was also found dead at the scene, police said.

Another ruling party politician who was not named opened fire on protesters, killing two and wounding five in the deep south of the island, police said.

Angry crowds set alight the homes of more than a dozen pro-Rajapaksa politicians, along with some vehicles, while buses and trucks used by government loyalists in and around Colombo were also targeted.

Dozens of buses used by Rajapaksa loyalists to travel to Colombo earlier in the day were torched or damaged. AFP

Several Rajapaksa homes were torched in different parts of the country, while a family museum was also damaged.

Doctors at the main Colombo National Hospital intervened to rescue wounded government supporters, with soldiers breaking open locked gates to ferry in the wounded.

"They may be murderers, but for us they are patients who must be treated first," a doctor shouted at a mob blocking the entrance to the emergency unit.