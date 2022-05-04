Covid in China: Beijing closes dozens of subway stations as measures tighten

Authorities in China's capital Beijing have closed about 40 subway stations over Covid-19 concerns — despite it recording only dozens of daily infections.

China has been battling its worst coronavirus flare-up since the early days of the pandemic, with most cases found in the business centre of Shanghai.

On Wednesday, Beijing reported only 51 local infections, five of them asymptomatic. Shanghai reported nearly 5,000 cases as it loosened some restrictions.

Yet restrictions have been put in place to constrict movement around the Chinese capital, with some Beijing housing compounds where infections have been reported already locked down.

Tourist sites have also tightened rules for the busy May holiday this week and dining at restaurants has been banned, AFP reported. People in Beijing have started stocking up on essentials over worries they could suddenly be ordered to stay at home.

Beijing's China World Trade Centre, an office and shopping complex, has been temporarily closed this week.

About 40 stations were closed on Wednesday, about 12 per cent of the network, the city's subway operator announced. Many of them are near locked-down areas, said the announcement on its WeChat page.

A masked member of staff stands inside the gates of the closed exit of a subway station in Beijing on Wednesday. AP

"The entrances and exits of stations will be closed ... but transfers can be done within the stations," the notice said.

"I think the city is already in a semi-closed state," one Beijing resident in a sealed compound told AFP, declining to be identified. "There is no timetable for when our lockdown will be lifted and more places are being sealed."

Another, aged 35, said he was buying groceries online to avoid contact with people at supermarkets.

"No one can really tell how long the restrictions will last ... but I understand the reasoning," he said.

On Tuesday, Beijing's heavily populated Chaoyang district started another round of mass testing, set to end on Thursday.

Covid testing in China's Xi'an and Beijing - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A medical worker administers a nucleic acid test to a client at a private outdoor clinic in the Chinese capital, Beijing. Getty

Elsewhere in China, the central city of Zhengzhou has stepped up Covid controls, with residents in the city centre ordered to remain in their housing compounds or at home.

Authorities in Shanghai have struggled to get fresh vegetables and other essentials to people in lockdown and patients have reported trouble accessing non-Covid medical care.

Local officials have been accused of bungling their response to the coronavirus and being overzealous with restrictions.

Hundreds have died with Covid in Shanghai, many of them unvaccinated elderly people.